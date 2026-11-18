BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired catcher Nick Fortes in a trade with the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for minor league pitcher Angel Roa.

Fortes hit .258 with six home runs and 35 RBIs in 109 games in 2026 for the American League champion Rays, who acquired him in a midseason 2025 trade with the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old is a .231 career hitter in 510 major league games with a .636 OPS. He got only five at-bats in 14 postseason games with the Rays. Fortes was a fourth-round draft pick out of Mississippi by the Marlins in 2018.

The Red Sox, who acquired three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles right before the trade deadline last season, designated backup catcher Connor Wong for assignment to make room for Fortes on the 40-man roster.

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