All-Star left-hander Garrett Crochet was acquired by the Boston Red Sox from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday for four prospects: catcher Kyle Teel, infielder Chase Meidroth, right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez and outfielder Braden Montgomery.

Chicago announced the trade. Crochet was 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts for a White Sox team that went 41-121, the most losses for any club since 1900. The 25-year-old was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn’t return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet’s sinker averaged 97.9 mph this season and his four-seam fastball 97.2. He also throws a cutter, sweeper and changeup.

Crochet had an $800,000 salary this year. He is eligible for arbitration this offseason and next, and he can become a free agent after the 2027 World Series.

Before the trade, Boston’s projected rotation had five starters: Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock and Lucas Giolito.

Teel is rated Boston’s No. 4 prospect by MLB.com, Meidroth No. 11, Gonzalez 14th and Montgomery 54th.

