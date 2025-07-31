BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox acquired right handed starting pitcher Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielders James Tibbs and Zach Ehrhard minutes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

May, 27, this season has posted a 4.85 earned run average (ERA) with 97 strike outs and walked 43 batters over 104 innings pitched for Los Angeles.

May faced the Sox on Sunday, going five innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs while striking out five.

Boston acquired Tibbs earlier this season in the trade that sent 3B/DH/1B Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on June 15. Tibbs batted .207 in 30 games for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox Double-A affiliate.

Ehrhard played in 89 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland this season, batting a combined .267 with nine home runs.

As a corresponding move to acquiring May, the Red Sox have transferred pitcher Tanner Houck to the 60-day injured list.

The Red Sox are off on Thursday but start a three game series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Friday. Manager Alex Cora has not yet announced who will start game one for the Sox.

