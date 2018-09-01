Red Sox activate LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from 10-day DL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have activated left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, catcher Christian Vazquez and knuckleballer Steven Wright from the 10-day disabled list.

Rodriguez had been sidelined by a sprained right ankle. Vazquez was out with a broken finger, and Wright had been dealing with left knee inflammation.

Rodriguez and Vazquez are slated to start Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez hasn’t pitched in a big league game since July 14.

The major league-leading Red Sox also recalled five players from Triple-A Pawtucket: first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis, infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, lefties Robby Scott and Bobby Poyner and right-hander William Cuevas.

Saturday was the first day that major league rosters could expand to as many as 40 players.

