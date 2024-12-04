BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman on a one-year deal that would pay him $10.75 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be announced until after Chapman passes a physical examination.

Chapman gives the Red Sox a potential closer with incumbent Kenley Jansen on the free agent market.

Chapman, 36, has a 2.63 ERA with 1,246 strikeouts in his 15-season career with seven teams, and his 335 saves is 16th in baseball history. Last season, he had 14 saves and a 3.79 ERA and 5-5 record with 98 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.

A seven-time All-Star, Chapman is a two-time World Series champion, with the 2016 Chicago Cubs and the 2023 Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox bullpen was among the worst in the league last year, blowing 31 of 71 save chances while posting a 4.39 ERA as the team stumbled to a third-place finish and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

