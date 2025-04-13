Boston Red Sox (7-9, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-10, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (1-1, 1.45 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); White Sox: Shane Smith (0-0, 1.54 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -240, White Sox +196; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago has gone 4-4 at home and 4-10 overall. The White Sox have gone 1-7 in games when they have given up a home run.

Boston has a 7-9 record overall and a 3-6 record on the road. The Red Sox have a 3-5 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has a double and a home run for the White Sox. Austin Slater is 5-for-20 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has six doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .277 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 13-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.01 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: White Sox: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (adductor), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Richard Fitts: day-to-day (shoulder), Connor Wong: 10-Day IL (hand), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)