Los Angeles Dodgers (61-44, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-50, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (6-6, 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Red Sox: Walker Buehler (6-6, 5.72 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -134, Red Sox +112; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston has a 33-21 record in home games and a 56-50 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .252, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles has a 26-23 record on the road and a 61-44 record overall. The Dodgers have a 48-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 26 doubles, 12 triples, nine home runs and 55 RBIs for the Red Sox. Carlos Narvaez is 7 for 36 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 9 for 40 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (acl), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

