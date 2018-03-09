Red Sox and Jimmy Fund bring teenage cancer patients to spring training in Florida

BOSTON (WHDH) — Several teenage cancer patients are taking a special spring break vacation, heading to Florida to see the Red Sox at spring training.

Forty teens got the chance to get a break from treatments at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund Clinic. They took off Friday evening from Logan Airport to head down to Fort Myers, Florida.

“It’s amazing for when we’re going through all these treatments, to be able to take a weekend to just get away. Even if you’re not a huge Red Sox fan, we’re still in Florida, so just to take a weekend to get away from all the treatment and think about something else is good,” said 16-year-old Zack Cummings.

Joining them on the trip are 22 doctors and nurses to give medications and monitor the patients’ health.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)