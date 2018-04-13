Red Sox and Patriots players visit patients for One Boston Day

BOSTON (WHDH) — Members of the Red Sox and Patriots got an early start on One Boston Day, visiting patients at several hospitals.

Dustin Pedroia and Rick Porcello visited patients at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown. The Red Sox stars posed for pictures and even brought along their World Series trophies. Over at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Brock Holt and Blake Swihart brought pizza and ice cream to the children at the Jimmy Fund Clinic. Coming along for the visit was Wally the Green Monster.

“This city has been through a lot over the past few years and it’s about sticking together and helping each other out and that’s kind of what life is about,” said Holt. “It’s about being there for each other and helping out when we can and that’s what we try to do.”

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise was also at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Friday. He stopped by the Kraft Family Blood Donor center to sign autographs and pose for pictures with patients and blood donors.

