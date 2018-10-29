Red Sox arrive back in Boston after World Series win

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox landed back in Boston Monday night, less than 24 hours after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series.

The champions arrived about 9:30 p.m. at Logan International Airport before taking buses back to Fenway Park, where hundreds of fans greeted their arrival.

Fans will have a chance to cheer on the Red Sox during Wednesday’s World Series parade, which begins at 11 a.m.

