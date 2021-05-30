BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are asking fans to nominate dads for a Father’s Day talk with Tim Wakefield.

Ten winners will participate in a “Father’s Day Talk with the Sox” Zoom conversation with Wakefield on June 19, the day before Father’s Day, and will also receive a customized Red Sox jersey and pair of sneakers.

Fans can nominate dads through redsox.com/fathersday from May 31 June 7 and winners will be notified by June 14.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox