BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are asking fans to nominate dads for a Father’s Day talk with Tim Wakefield.

Ten winners will participate in a “Father’s Day Talk with the Sox” Zoom conversation with Wakefield on June 19, the day before Father’s Day, and will also receive a customized Red Sox jersey and pair of sneakers.

Fans can nominate dads through redsox.com/fathersday from May 31 June 7 and winners will be notified by June 14.

