BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox celebrated their annual Truck Day Monday, packing up a tractor-trailer with thousands of baseballs, bats, and sunflower seeds to haul down to Fort Myers, Florida in preparation for spring training.

Crew members spent hours loading up the massive truck. The supplies will all be delivered before pitchers and catchers are set to report to Jet Blue Park at Fenway South on February 10.

A group of Red Sox fans lined up outside Fenway Park on the chilly Monday morning to see the truck drive away, and also get a glimpse of excited mascots Wally and Tessie.

Fans said the day is a sure sign that baseball season is once again right around the corner.

“It’s a lot of fun, it marks the transition into baseball season. The unofficial start to baseball season which for us is a fun tradition,” said Jack Hale, a Red Sox fan. “We’re optimistic for what the season brings and regardless of what happens, it’s fun for us to come out.”

Spring Training games will begin on February 20.

