BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are participating in volunteer cleanup efforts in the Fenway neighborhood Friday in recognition of Earth Day.

Members of the front office plan to cleanup Charlesgate Park in the Kenmore Square area of the Fenway neighborhood in coordination with the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, a Boston-based organization dedicated to the restoration, improvement, and maintenance of the Emerald Necklace parks.

In addition, the Red Sox will celebrate their partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sustainability Initiative by recognizing its members in a pregame ceremony Thursday night.

The club has worked with MIT’s Sustainability Initiative since 2019 to design greening activities for waste diversion and electric energy reduction.

Players will also wear specially-designed Earth Day sleeve patches on their jersey’s during the game against the Seattle Mariners.

