BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner was recently honored by the United States military.

He received the Boston Red Sox chairman receives Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service for his work with Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program.

The medal is the second-highest honor awarded by the secretary of defense.

In 2014, Werner was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest civilian honors given out by the Army.

Home Base provides care and support for military members who are having emotional and mental difficulties associated with military service.

