BOSTON (WHDH) - Friday’s Red Sox home game against the Yankees will start 40 minutes ahead of its originally scheduled start time due to Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks, the Red Sox announced.

Initially set for 7:10 p.m., first pitch will now take place at 6:30 p.m.

“This chance was made as a courtesy to fans interested in watching the Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals,” the Red Sox said.

Gates for Friday’s game will open to most ticket holders at 5 p.m.

“Go Celtics!” the Red Sox said.

Tipoff for Game 4 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Currently holding a 3-0 series lead, the Celtics will have the opportunity to win the NBA Finals with one more win.

If Dallas staves off elimination in Game 5, the finals will transition back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday.

Friday’s Red Sox game against the Yankees will be the first in a three game series at Fenway Park.

