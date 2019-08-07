BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans attending a Boston Red Sox game this weekend are encouraged to bring new, white athletic socks to Fenway as a donation to the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

The 14th annual “Sox for Socks” drive will kick off Friday and will last through Sunday as the Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels.

Volunteers will collect the socks at each Fenway Park gate, which will then be disturbed by BHCHP doctors and nurses to homeless patients they care for on the streets, park benches and in shelters across Greater Boston.

Over the past 13 years, 125,000 pairs of socks have been collected.

Red Sox fans have also given close to $25,000 in cash donations during that time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)