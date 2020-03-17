Red Sox commit $1M for ballpark workers during season’s suspension

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are committing $1 million to support part-time and seasonal workers at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park during the suspension of the baseball season due to coronavirus, team officials said Tuesday.

“The seasonal and part-time employees who support our business operations and whom our fans rely upon each game are the backbones of our Red Sox family,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy.

“This pandemic and the measures taken to contain it have affected all of us, including this vital group,” Kennedy said. “We hope this commitment helps provide assistance to them during this unprecedented time.”

The commitment is part of a league-wide effort by Major League Baseball teams to pay hourly workers at ballparks.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)