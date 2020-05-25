BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox paid tribute to those who lost their lives in combat by draping the American flag over the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Memorial Day.

Medford-native Robert Bean, a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard, played “Taps” as the flag was put on display.

Earlier in the day, Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund members and state leaders took part in a wreath laying ceremony on Boston Common to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Today we salute, honor, and remember those who sacrificed everything for our nation. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/apY3Oxh86S — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2020

