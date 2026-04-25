BALTIMORE (AP) — Andruw Monasterio hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game skid with a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Willson Contreras added a three-run homer and Caleb Durbin a two-run shot in the frame against Orioles outfielder Weston Wilson, after Monasterio’s drive had helped to chase reliever Keegan Akin in his season debut.

When the ninth was finally over, Boston had scored more runs in one inning than it had managed in its first 26 games.

The late power show came after Orioles starter Trevor Rogers (2-3) allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings, throwing 47 of his 62 pitches in the second. It continued a three-start stretch in which his ERA has ballooned from 1.89 to 4.75.

Garrett Crochet (3-3) struck out seven over six shutout innings, the first four coming while the game was still competitive.

Two starts after the ugliest outing of his Red Sox career — an 11-run performance over 1 2/3 innings at Minnesota — Crochet looked every bit the ace Boston traded for in December 2024 and signed to a $170 million, six-year extension in March 2025.

He allowed three hits, walked two and threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes while lowering his ERA about 1 1/2 runs to 6.30. It was his first scoreless outing since six clean frames on opening day in Cincinnati.

Contreras finished with five RBIs and Durbin had three, Monasterio and Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits, and Connor Wong clubbed a three-run double in the fifth off Albert Suarez.

Up next

Red Sox left-hander Connelly Early (1-1, 2.88 ERA) makes his 10th career start and first in Baltimore in Sunday’s series finale. He’ll face Orioles righty Kyle Bradish (1-2, 3.96).

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Red Sox catcher’s first name is Connor, not Colton, Wong.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

(Copyright (c) 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)