Red Sox exercise $15 million 2019 option on ace Chris Sale

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have exercised the 2019 option on ace left-hander Chris Sale.

Sale will earn $15 million in the final season of the five-year contract he signed with the White Sox in 2013. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The 2017 AL Cy Young runner-up and a seven-time All-Star, Sale had three strikeouts in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series to close out Boston’s fourth championship in 15 years.

The 29-year-old earned his first playoff victory in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees. Sale went 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 27 regular-season starts in his second season in Boston.

He was among the favorites to win the Cy Young this season before he dealt with shoulder issues down the stretch.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)