BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora hasn’t made any decisions on the outlook of the lineup just yet, but with an improved pitching staff this season, the Red Sox could explore a six-man rotation.

“Like I said a few days ago, decisions are going to be made here about roster construction and what we are going to do in the future,” said Cora. “We gotta make sure we have the best possible team out there.”

Right handed pitcher Tanner Houck is already part of an established group of starters that include Bryan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito, who missed 2024 due to elbow surgery, but is back and healthy this Spring Training.

“We all want expectations high, because we all have high expectations for ourselves to go out there and win and perform at the ability that we all know that we have,” said Houck. “It’s just about putting all the pieces together at the right time.”

“Getting back into competition is what I’m most looking forward to,” said Giolito. “But getting more into game speed, and then especially getting these Spring Training games, I’ve been missing it big time, so, I’m looking forward to it.”

Offseason additions of Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and free agent Walker Buehler bolster the starting rotation even more. A six-man rotation would give starters an extra day of rest, something that could be a game changer for guys like Buehler.

“Yeah, I mean, the last month of the season and in the playoffs, I think I threw the ball a little bit better… just not as easy to rehab and get back like it was when I was 20 or 21 when I did it the first time,” said Buehler. “Yeah, I feel really good physically and now it’s kind of getting everybody on the same page, including me, about how we want to go and attack some guys, kinda where I fit in on this team.”

