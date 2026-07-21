BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Durbin hit a tiebreaking homer over the Green Monster with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Boston Red Sox extended the second-longest winning streak in club history to 14 games, beating Baltimore 6-5 on Monday night to snap the Orioles’ season-best win streak at seven.

The Red Sox would match a club record with a win Tuesday night. Boston won 15 straight in 1946 on a team led by future Hall of Famer Ted Williams.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, recalled from Triple-A four days ago, homered and hit a run-scoring single for the Orioles, who committed four errors and allowed two unearned runs.

Durbin connected on a one-strike cutter from Tyler Wells (2-2), setting off a celebration by teammates in front of Boston’s dugout.

Garrett Whitlock (5-1) worked a perfect eighth, and Aroldis Chapman picked up his 22nd save when Tyler O’Neill lined to short with runners on second and third to end it.

In a back-and-forth game, Baltimore took the lead for the third time in the seventh when O’Neill hit an RBI grounder that second baseman Anthony Seigler bobbled, ending a chance at an inning-ending double play.

Boston rallied in the bottom half, tying it at 5-all on Ceddanne Rafaela’s two-out RBI single.

Encarnacion-Strand homered over the Monster in the fifth, and Jeremiah Jackson and Encarnacion-Strand had RBI singles to make it 4-3 in the sixth.

Baltimore starter Shane Baz allowed four runs, two earned, with six strikeouts in six innings. Boston’s Payton Tolle gave up four runs and struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Up next

RHP Kyle Bradish (6-8, 3.61 ERA) starts for the Orioles on Tuesday night, while the Red Sox will either bring LHP Ranger Suárez (4-3, 3.15) off the injured list or go with a bullpen game.

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