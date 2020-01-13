Red Sox fans concerned about implications for Cora in Astros cheating scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - With Red Sox Manager Alex Cora seemingly at the center of the Houston Astros sigh-stealing scandal, fans are wondering what’s next for Cora in Bosotn.

In a report released Monday, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred found Cora — Houston’s bench coach in 2017 — was involved in developing a sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year, and they were subsequently fired by the Astros. Manfred has strongly hinted Cora will face discipline.

“It’s not good, I think,” said Red Sox fan Dave Porcello. “Everybody loves Alex Cora and obviously he had a great year the year befor. If they lose him for a year, it’s not good but if they cheated there should be some punishment.”

The Red Sox are under investigation for their own cheating scandal during the 2018 season, in which team members allegedly misused video replay to steal signs. After the Patriots were also investigated for videotaping opponents in late 2019, fans are upset that another New England team is being accused of cheating.

“You have enough people who talk about the Patriots … but you don’t want people talking about the Red Sox as well,” said Isaac Ibeh.

