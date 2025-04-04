BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox fans are ready for the 2025 home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Lansdowne and Derby streets are filling up with thousands of people ahead of the first home game of the season for the Sox, who are 3-4 on the season.

Friday’s game will kick off the 114th season at Fenway Park and the team will recognize the 50th anniversary of the 1975 AL champion team. There is also a flyover planned for after the National Anthem.

Fans expressed their excitement to return to Fenway.

“I’m pumped. Can’t wait for the game, hopefully a couple players can get some big home runs, play some good defense, big third baseman, so really excited,” said Red Sox fan Xavier West.

Katie Bondoc said she couldn’t wait to experience the hustle and bustle of the stadium.

“I’m super excited for the stadium to be filled with people and exciting energy, and I feel like this will be a good year for them, so I’m hopeful,” she said.

Vendors could be seen selling hot dogs, peanuts, and Cracker Jacks to eager Bostonians and visitors outside the park.

One boy held a handmade sign that said “Skipping School for Opening Day” with a request for an autograph.

Some adults said they called out sick from work to attend the game.

First pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. Fan are asked to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m.

“A new season, a new year, right? Everything’s looking promising for this team, so it’s going to be fun,” said fan Rod West.

