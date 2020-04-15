Red Sox Foundation establishes fund to help those in need in New England, southwest Florida

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox Foundation has created the Emergency Hardship fund to help those who are experiencing food insecurity in New England and southwest Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation announced Wednesday that people who demonstrate financial hardship will be eligible to receive a $250 grocery vendor gift card.

“We looked at so many issues facing families as a result of this pandemic to determine how we could best help,” said Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser. “We found food insecurity to be the most pervasive in the communities where we operate and are hopeful this fund will help relieve some degree of worry and anxiety for families who are experiencing hardship during this unprecedented time.”

The Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund is being seeded with $300,000 by the foundation, with additional support from Red Sox players and coaches, ownership, and other organizations. Philanthropic donations are also being accepted to help sustain the fund.

Those in-need can apply for assistance through the fund at redsoxfoundation.org/hardship.

