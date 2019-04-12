Red Sox give back to community ahead of One Boston Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox players made the rounds in the community Friday as part of the One Boston initiative.

“It’s a special day in Boston, and I think it’s a cool thing that the city does every year,” Brock Holt said.

Holt put some smiles on the faces of young Sox fans at the Jimmy Fund and helped lend cheer to a pizza and ice cream party.

Down the street at Fenway, his teammates – David Price, Rick Porcello, and Blake Swihart – chatted with police, fire, and EMS workers at a team-hosted lunch for first responders.

“It’s just great that they wanted to host the first responders this weekend. The city always rallies. Boston Strong for a reason,” Boston Fire Department Commissioner Joseph Finn said.

Price was playing at Fenway as a member of the Rays six years ago on the day of the Boston Marathon bombing.

He says he understands the difficult work that first responders do, which is why he came to say a special hello.

“They protect us and everybody else in this city, and that’s a very tough job to do and they do it extremely well,” he said.

At Charlestown High School, a surprise came right out of center field.

Jackie Bradley Jr. gave away hats and Sox tickets to Charlestown High students.

“Mom, if you’re watching this, you’re going to be so happy that I met Jackie,” one student said.

“I’m going to be so happy that I met Angel,” Bradley said.

He knows that when you play for Boston, giving back is part of the ball game.

“It’s special. Any time you get to come here and be a positive influence and spend time with the kids is something that is very dear to me,” he said.

