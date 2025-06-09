NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Narváez put Boston ahead with a three-run homer against his former team in the sixth inning, and the Red Sox overcame two home runs by Aaron Judge in an 11-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Rafael Devers also went deep as Boston equaled a season high with five longballs to take two of three games at Yankee Stadium in the first series this season between the longtime rivals.

Narváez signed with the Yankees in 2015 and broke into the big leagues with them last year, getting into six games before New York traded him to Boston in December. The rookie catcher gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead by lifting a fastball from Carlos Rodón (8-4) into the left-field seats.

Judge hit a pair of two-run homers for his fourth multihomer game this season and the 43rd of his career. He connected in the first off rookie Hunter Dobbins (3-1) and again in the ninth, ending the night with a .396 batting average.

Boston rookie Kristian Campbell hit a two-run homer to the short porch in right field off Rodón in the fifth. Abraham Toro and Trevor Story hit back-to-back solo shots in the eighth off Jonathan Loaisiga.

