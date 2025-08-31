Pittsburgh Pirates (61-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-62, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-12, 4.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -182, Pirates +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to end their five-game home slide.

Boston has a 41-27 record in home games and a 75-62 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 36-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh is 61-76 overall and 22-46 on the road. The Pirates are 40-23 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 34 doubles, 12 triples and 13 home runs while hitting .258 for the Red Sox. Roman Anthony is 14 for 41 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 19 home runs while slugging .395. Jared Triolo is 14 for 32 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

