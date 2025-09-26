Detroit Tigers (86-73, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (87-72, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (14-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -123, Tigers +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Boston is 46-32 at home and 87-72 overall. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Detroit is 40-38 on the road and 86-73 overall. The Tigers have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.96.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 27 doubles and 18 home runs for the Red Sox. Carlos Narvaez is 4 for 35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 22 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .258 for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 11 for 37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 2-8, .200 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (lat), Vaughn Grissom: 60-Day IL (foot), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Colt Keith: 10-Day IL (rib cage), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

