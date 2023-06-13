BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox infielder Trevor Story thinks he can return to the lineup next month as the team’s designated hitter.

Recovering from surgery in January on his injured right elbow, Story is in Boston working out with the Red Sox after doing much of his rehab work at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

“Yeah, (July) is a real possibility,” Story told reporters before Monday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies, his former team. “I think that’s as early as we’ve looked at it. That’s obviously exciting to me. To be able to just impact the team with my bat is something I feel like I can do, so we’ll make that decision soon.”

He also thinks he might be able to play shortstop by August.

“I think the progression is kind of a moving thing based on how I feel,” Story said. “I feel good about coming back to play shortstop sometime in August. I know that’s what I want to do. That’s my goal. So that’s kind of where I have my head on.”

After star slugger Xander Bogaerts signed with San Diego in December, the Red Sox have struggled to find consistency at shortstop with Story sidelined all season. Kiké Hernández made his major league-leading 14th error Monday night, bouncing a throw past first base for Colorado’s first run.

Before the game, manager Alex Cora said Story threw from 120 feet and planned to take batting practice with the team most of the week. Then he is likely to return to Florida for workouts.

