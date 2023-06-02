BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list with shoulder inflammation on Friday, another setback for the seven-time All-Star as he attempts to re-establish himself as a reliable member of the rotation.

A day after being pulled from a start in the fourth inning, Sale told reporters that doctors weren’t sure what the injury was but he didn’t expect to need surgery. Acknowledging his past injury problems, he said he had always come back before and will do so again.

Sale, 34, who hasn’t had an injury-free season since 2017, left Thursday night’s start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning after two visits from the medical staff. He had an MRI on Friday morning, and the team was awaiting the results.

“We don’t know where we’re at, but it’s a possible IL,” manager Alex Cora said before Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sale, 34, has been to the IL in each of the last five seasons, missing all of 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The team reinstated righty Corey Kluber from the paternity list.

