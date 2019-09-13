Red Sox legend David Ortiz looking like his old self again

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox legend David Ortiz is looking like his old self again as he recovers from being shot in the Dominican Republic back in June.

Ortiz, known as Big Papi, posted a picture on Instagram on Friday of him with his two dogs.

He captioned the picture, “Happy looking guilty haha… My girls.”

He also threw out the first pitch at Monday’s Red Sox game against the New York Yankees. His former teammate Jason Varitek caught that pitch.

Ortiz also posted his first photo of himself since the shooting when he was moving his daughter into college for her first year in August.

Ortiz was shot at a bar in Santo Domingo and underwent multiple surgeries at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was released about seven weeks after the shooting.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and police say Ortiz was not the intended target.

