SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz visited Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina in Santo Domingo on Monday.

Big Papi, who is said to be close with Medina, spent about an hour talking with the president, according to a statement from the Dominican presidency.

He also wished everyone in his home country a happy new year.

Earlier this month, Ortiz made his first public appearance in the Dominican Republic after a shooting in the country left him seriously wounded.

Authorities say a hit man hired by a drug trafficker mistakenly shot Ortiz as he sat with friends in a Santo Domingo bar on June 9.

Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine after the shooting. He underwent further surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he spent nearly two months recovering.

