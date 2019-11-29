(WHDH) — Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz hit the gym with former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

The former slugger took to Instagram Thursday, writing, “Thankful for the chance to work with (and workout with) my boy @gronk 🙏🏿More to come #thanksgiving #friendsgiving”

Gronkowski responded with the comment, “Dude, I thought you could keep a secret.”

The former tight end only has one more day to decide if he will play for the Patriots this season.

