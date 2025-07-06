The Boston Red Sox will aim to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Story Body

Boston Red Sox (45-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (37-52, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (8-4, 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Nationals: Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -271, Nationals +218; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 37-52 record overall and an 18-27 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 20-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston is 20-25 on the road and 45-45 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 23 home runs while slugging .553. C.J. Abrams is 13 for 43 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 22 doubles, 10 triples and six home runs for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 15 for 39 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .278 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)