BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox welcomed Jake Bauers to Fenway Park Tuesday afternoon, introducing the slugging first baseman and designated hitter to the club with an introductory press conference.

Bauers, 31, agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal with the Red Sox Friday.

He batted .266 with 26 homers and drove in 86 runs last season, posting an .874 OPS. His impressive regular season carried into the postseason, where he helped propel the Brewers to their first World Series win in franchise history, and won the National League Championship Series (NLCS) MVP.

Sitting down with Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Craig Breslow Tuesday, Bauers said he can’t wait to experience the tradition that comes with playing baseball in Boston.

“It’s a passionate fanbase. I think that’s a thing that struck me the most coming here as a visitor. I’m extremely excited to put on a Red Sox uniform and play for the city of Boston,” Bauers said. “Every time they sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ I get chills, so looking forward to that for sure.”

The Red Sox struck early in the offseason, as Bauers was the first big free-agent signing across the league. Breslow said they had been looking into signing him prior to his playoff success, with their talks about potentially adding him to the club dating back to “June or July.”

“We identified Jake as a great target for us, and we wanted to be aggressive to get that across the line. Fortunately, we were,” Breslow said. “I told Jake he was the first call when free agency opened. He was the only player that we had Zoomed with, because we felt like the fit was so strong.”

This will be Bauers eighth season in the majors, having played for the Tampa Bay Rays, (then) Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and Brewers. The journeyman said he nearly walked away from the game just two offseasons ago.

“It’s my first press conference in a suit, which did make me a bit more nervous than the one in a t-shirt, for sure,” Bauers joked. “There’s a lot of this that hasnt’ really sunk in yet. I’m just extremely excited to get to work. I think to experience winning a championship was an addicting feeling, and over the next four years the goal is to bring a World Series back to Boston.”

Breslow said not to expect any more big moves in the coming weeks, but there is some housekeeping to be done ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline, when each MLB club must decide whether to offer a contract to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players on the 40-man roster.

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