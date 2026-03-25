BOSTON (WHDH) - A busy spring is now behind the Boston Red Sox, who juggled their ramp up and exhibition games with a handful of players around the globe representing their countries. The team now finds itself in Cincinnati Wednesday, one day out from the beginning of the 162-game season.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said he is ready to build on a successful 2025 season that saw the franchise return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The team made it to the Wild Card Round, but were elimated by the New York Yankees in the three-game series. Now a motivated Cora is raising his expectations for 2026.

“I think everybody agrees in Red Sox nation that three games in the postseason is not good enough, right?” Cora said. “We’re in it for more. Where we play, you win the World Series or it’s not a good season, so let’s shoot for that.”

Cora is aiming high in large part due to the emergence of outfielder Roman Anthony, who will play his first full season in the Majors this year. The 21-year-old shined on the game’s biggest stage, launching two towering home runs for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Anthony wasn’t the only member of the Red Sox making his presence felt at the plate in the international showcase, and Cora said he is confident there will be plenty of exciting moments this season.

“We’re going to get on base, we’re going to run bases as well, we will hit for power, it’s a very balanced lineup,” he said. “They’re good players, too. Excited about the offense.”

Cora said he is also looking forward to the success of the rotation anchored by Garrett Crochet, who will lead a deep group that was bolstered in the offseason by the additions of a pair of reliable veterans in Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez.

The Red Sox begin their season with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds starting Thursday. They will then face the Houston Astros before their home opener against the San Diego Padres on April 3.

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