BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox manager Alex Cora is leading his team off the field after organizing a hurricane relief effort for Puerto Rico.

Players and nearly 80 volunteers gathered at Logan International Airport with 10 tons of supplies to fly down to the island.

“Not to be selfish, but I was looking forward to this day more than even opening day,” said Cora, who is from and lives in Puerto Rico.

Cora has seen the need firsthand.

“Fifty percent of the island has power. There’s some places that they don’t have power; they don’t have water. It’s tough,” he added.

Puerto Rico was devastated during Hurricane Maria last September.

Now, with the help of Jet Blue, they’re heading to the island with essentials like food, water batteries, first aid kits, toys and even baseball equipment.

“We have almost 200 kids in our school district from Puerto Rico that are going to school in Boston,” explained Mayor Marty Walsh who also attended the send-off. “We are apart of the Massachusetts fund, raising money to send down to Puerto Rico. I think it’s important to show support.”

Cora will visit his hometown in Caguas, where he’ll meet with local high school athletes.

Once the plane touches down in Puerto Rico, volunteers will be met by other players, along with the mayor of Cora’s hometown.

