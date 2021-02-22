FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez walked into spring training Sunday wearing a T-shirt poking fun at six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The T-shirt featured a picture of Brady being guided by another person after a boat parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV win.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady wrote on Twitter on Feb. 10 in response to a video of him leaving the parade.

The Red Sox posted pictures of Martinez wearing the Brady T-shirt, captioning it, “Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG.”

Brady responded by tweeting, “Lol…I will never live this down,”

Martinez also wrote on Twitter, “2021 Goals. Be like the (goat emoji) @TomBrady.”

Lol…I will never live this down https://t.co/QRmiEvZFkF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 22, 2021

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)