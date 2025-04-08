BOSTON (WHDH) - A docuseries about the 2024 Boston Red Sox is set to be released in the coming hours.

In it, one of the team’s stars shared his story, going far beyond the diamond.

Outfielder Jarren Duran spoke on his struggles with mental health.

“He’s going to save lives with what he did in Netflix,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Duran made his debut in 2021. The 28-year-old was interviewed for the Netflix series “The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox.”

The series takes fans behind the scenes of the Sox 2024 season.

MassLive’s Sean McAdam, who’s also interviewed in the documentary, shared more about what Duran reveals.

“He reveals to them on camera that he attempted suicide a few years ago and some of the challenges he’s felt and faced in terms of his mental health, hearing some nasty things from fans at the ball park and social media, questioning his toughness,” said McAdam.

Sam Kennedy, Red Sox President and CEO, calls Duran’s decision to share his story an act of courage, saying in a statement, “By opening up, he’s showing others who may be struggling that they’re not alone, and that asking for help isn’t just okay, it’s essential.”

“I truly believe that him opening up is going to help a lot of people. It takes a person with courage and being transparent and genuine to do that,” said Cora.

The Executive Director of the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds says having athletes and celebrities talk openly about their own mental health struggles is extremely helpful to those who look up to them,

“For somebody to talk about feelings of depression, suicide, or even making an attempt, actually empowers young people to come out themselves,” said Dr. Gene Beresin. “…Talking about it, addressing it, and getting help is absolutely critical.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide and crisis lifeline, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 988.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)