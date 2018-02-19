FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox owner John Henry calls talk of collusion in free-agent negotiations “ridiculous.”

About half the 166 players who exercised free-agency rights in November remain unsigned.

“There are a lot of factors, I think, driving it, and I think they’ve all been identified,” Henry said Monday as Boston began full-squad workouts. “There’s a lot of factors that have driven this offseason, and you just can’t expect every season to be a feeding frenzy, so to speak.”

J.D. Martinez, Jake Arrieta and Mike Moustakas are among the players still looking for a place to play.

“This one, it’s surprised me,” he said of the slow pace of agreements. “I think it’s surprised all of us in baseball.” “But, I think probably next year will be quite different.”

Next year’s free-agent class includes Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson, plus possible Clayton Kershaw.

