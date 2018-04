BOSTON (WHDH) – The Red Sox have postponed Monday’s Patriots Day game due to weather concerns.

The game has been rescheduled to Thursday May 17 at 7:10 p.m. All tickets for the April 16 game will be good for admission to the May 17 game.

Monday’s game is the first Patriots Day game to be postponed since 1984.

