Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes takes a break from World Series preparations, meets fans

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes took a break from World Series preparations to thank his fans in person at Modell’s in Medford on Sunday.

For Boston sports fans, an autograph signing at Modell’s is a time-honored tradition.

“It’s really amazing. It just goes to show the Boston teams really care about their fans,” one fan said.

And this tradition is often followed up by a championship.

One fan summed it up by saying, “It’s one of the best things in the world, being a Red Sox fan, being from the Boston area, there’s really nothing like it.”

