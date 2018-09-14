Red Sox pitching in to help residents affected by fires, explosions

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are pitching in to help out residents affected by the fires and explosions in Lawrence, North Andover, and Andover.

Cash donations will be collected at all Fenway Park gates this Saturday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 16, from the time gates open through the second inning of the games.

Gates open at 2:35 p.m. for Saturday’s 4:05 p.m. game, and at 11:35 a.m. before Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. matchup.

Donations received will go to the Lawrence Emergency Fund via the Essex County Community Foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)