Red Sox place David Price on paternity leave list, call up Marco Hernández

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have placed left-handed pitcher David Price on the paternity leave list, recalling infielder Marco Hernández to fill Price’s spot on the 25-man roster on Friday.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

Price is 7-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts for Boston this season.

Hernández has hit .339 with two home runs in 27 major league games, with all 12 of his starts coming at second base.

Hernández has been playing for Triple-A Pawtucket after his demotion last month.

With the PawSox, he batted .400 in eight games.

