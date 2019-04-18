Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on injured list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will place second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Thursday night.

Pedroia, 35, began the season on the injured list with left knee inflammation.

After returning from an injury rehab assignment with Single-A Greenville and reinstated from the injured list on April 9, he appeared in six games with Boston.

Pedroia made four starts at second base and two as a designated hitter, going 2-for-20 (.100) with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.

The three-time World Series champion and four-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner appeared in only three major league games in 2018 due to a pair of stints on the disabled list.

To fill Pedroia’s spot on the active 25-man roster, the club will recall right-handed pitcher Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)