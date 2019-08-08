Red Sox place pitcher David Price on 10-day injured list with left wrist injury

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price pitches during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Prior to tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, the Boston Red Sox placed left-handed pitcher David Price on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 5 with a left wrist injury.

Price underwent an MRI on his left wrist that revealed a TFCC cyst that was treated with a cortisone shot. To fill Price’s spot on the 25-man roster, the club recalled right-handed pitcher Hector Velázquez from Triple-A Pawtucket.

