Red Sox place Steve Pearce on 10-day injured list with lower back strain

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox placed first basemen/outfielder Steve Pearce on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain prior to their game Saturday night against the New York Yankees.

To fill Pearce’s spot on the active 25-man roster, the club recalled first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket, according to an announcement made by Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Pearce, 36, was removed from last night’s game in the second inning due to back spasms.

Travis, 25, made his first career Opening Day roster in 2019 and appeared in two games for the Red Sox before being optioned to Pawtucket on April 3.

