Miami Marlins (58-63, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-56, second in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 6.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -168, Marlins +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Miami Marlins on Friday to open a three-game series.

Boston has a 66-56 record overall and a 39-22 record at home. The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB play with 149 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Miami is 58-63 overall and 30-32 in road games. The Marlins have a 46-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 31 doubles, 12 triples and 12 home runs while hitting .263 for the Red Sox. Alex Bregman is 11 for 35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has a .305 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 18 doubles, four triples and two home runs. Jakob Marsee is 13 for 33 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

