Red Sox players feel ‘blessed’ to have Cora as manager

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rookie Red Sox manager Alex Cora had the Midas touch during the postseason, helping lead the team to a World Series victory.

Cora is the fifth manager in Major League Baseball history to win a championship in his first year; however, he is no stranger to the World Series.

Cora won the title as a player for the Red Sox in 2007 and also as a bench coach for the Houston Astros during last year’s Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After leading the Red Sox to victory in 2018, players are calling their manager’s ability to develop relationships and his smart moves during the postseason critical parts to their success.

“Cora’s been great all year, I mean the whole staff has,” outfielder Andrew Benintendi said. “It’s the communication. The trust he has in us is second to none.”

Pitcher Craig Kimbrel is grateful for Cora’s dedication to the team.

“You can’t say enough about what he was able to do,” he said. “The moves he was able to make and just put us in the position to win ballgames and a lot of those moves are the reason that we won. Man, he’s been great and the Red Sox should feel very blessed to have him as manager.”

Red Sox owner John Henry also praised Cora by saying he led the best Red Sox team ever.

Cora will be standing proudly on a Duck Boat during Wednesday’s parade before jetting off to his hometown, Caguas, Puerto Rico, Saturday.

He plans to bring the World Series trophy with him during his visit as the city celebrates his accomplishment of being the first Puerto Rican manager to lead a team to a championship.

Prior to the start of the Fall Classic, Cora talked about what it meant for him to represent Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and how much he would look forward to celebrating with the people there.

